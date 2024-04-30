Wayne Rooney lands first big job since getting sacked by Birmingham City

Wayne Rooney has landed a new job as a football pundit on The Overlap.

The 38-year-old will be featured on the YouTube channel with Ian Wright, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, and former Manchester United teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

The Overlap, which launched in April 2021, mostly shows Neville interviewing players, both past and present.

The channel has recently introduced weekly sit-down chats with distinguished guests and fan conversations.

The announcement was made by Fabrizio Romano in a social media video.

He said: “Breaking news in the world football… Here we go! Manchester United, Everton and England legend Wayne Rooney has signed an agreement with The Overlap. The deal is completed and signed.

“Rooney will join his friends and ex-team-mates Gary Neville, Roy Keane and the rest of the team and will be making his debut very soon. Wayne Rooney to The Overlap, here we go!”

Wayne Rooney is trying a new career after struggling as a manager.
Rooney confirmed the news and expressed his excitement to become a part of The Overlap.

Rooney was fired as Birmingham City’s manager in January after just 15 games in charge, hence he is currently taking time out from management.

The former United striker has held coaching positions at Derby County and DC United before this.

Wayne Rooney has stepped into punditry

The former Manchester United attacker amassed over 350 goals and twelve major titles throughout his playing career, including five Premier League titles.

Following his dismissal from the Blues, Rooney ventured into the realm of punditry.

He worked for ITV when United defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the FA Cup, and he later appeared on Sky Sports when Everton defeated Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last Wednesday.

