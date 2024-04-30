Exclusive: West Ham ready to hold talks with David Moyes replacement in May

West Ham United are set to part ways with David Moyes at the end of the season and the Premier League club are ready to hold talks with Lille’s Paulo Fonseca over the soon-to-be vacant role in May.

The Scottish coach’s contract at the London Stadium expires this summer and the Hammers have been keeping an eye on the manager market.

Fonseca is a name that the board at the London club like and sources have told CaughtOffside that West Ham hope to convince the Portuguese coach to make the move to London by offering him a very good contract.

The 51-year-old dreams about managing a Premier League team and he’s been close in the past when both Tottenham and Newcastle showed interest.

Several other clubs are monitoring Fonseca’s situation ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as the Portuguese manager is also a free agent. However, he is fully focused on ending the campaign as strong as possible with Lille.

West Ham face tough competition to land Paulo Fonseca

Lille want Fonseca to continue with them next season and are pushing for their coach to remain in France beyond the summer.

Should they fail, West Ham face strong competition from top European clubs such as Marseille and AC Milan. The Ligue 1 outfit’s board of directors have admired Fonseca for a long time; while the 51-year-old is well placed on AC Milan’s shortlist.

Next month will be crucial in determining where Fonseca will coach next season with West Ham hoping to be the club to convince him to join their project.