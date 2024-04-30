West Ham make 2-year contract offer to manager worth £4.2m

Tutto Mercato Web reports that West Ham United have extended an offer to Julen Lopetegui for a two-year deal at the London Stadium.

The Spanish manager, who opted to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, has been in negotiations with the English team for months.

Lopetegui made the decision to quit the Premier League team due to the club’s lack of investment, the departure of key players like Matheus Nunes, and the insufficient assurances that they would not experience any violations with the “Financial Fair Play.”

As per the report, there is a £4.2 million option in the agreement, and substantial wages are reportedly up for grabs.

Lopetegui was on the verge of taking over as manager of AC Milan despite that offer, but the response of their supporters caused the negotiations to nearly come to an abrupt end.

Once David Moyes’ departure is officially announced, one of the Premier League’s dugouts, West Ham, is expected to open for business this summer.

The Scottish manager’s contract expires on June 30th, but he will not extend it following a season in which the team’s performance has declined significantly.

Despite not struggling in the Premier League, they were ousted in the Europa League quarterfinals.

With two games in hand and two points separating them from sixth-place Newcastle United, they appear to be involved in a difficult race to qualify for Europe.

West Ham are set to face competition to appoint him

Since leaving Wolves, Lopetegui has made no secret of his desire to rejoin the Premier League, and he had discussions with Nottingham Forest before Nuno Espirito Santo was brought on board.

He has also spent a substantial amount of this period improving his language skills in England.

Germany and Italy, where the Milan bench is to be freed up, have also expressed interest.

Lopetegui’s next move will be monitored by clubs all across Europe.