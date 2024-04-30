West Ham attacker set to leave Hammers at end of season

Michail Antonio will reportedly leave West Ham United at the end of the season.

The veteran striker, who turned 34 last month, has been a key figure for David Moyes during the pair’s time in London but with the Scottish manager confirmed to be leaving his role at the end of the campaign, according to Football Insider, Antonio is expected to follow.

Although the Hammers have the option to add another year to the striker’s deal, the club will allow him to depart as a free agent.

West Ham transfer news: Solanke to replace Antonio?

On the lookout for a replacement, the Londoners will obviously prioritise a new striker this summer with Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke thought to be an option.

Dominic Solanke could replace Michail Antonio at West Ham.

Nevertheless, for Antonio, the final game of the season will be an emotional one as he prepares to say goodbye to a near-decade long spell with the club.

Since joining the Hammers from Nottingham Forest in 2015, Antonio, who has 12 international caps for Jamaica, has scored 82 goals in 305 games in all competitions.

