Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to the Xavi Simons Chelsea transfer rumours, saying that talks will take place soon to determine what the young midfielder will do next season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that Paris Saint-Germain would ultimately decide Simons’ next move, though it seems his loan club RB Leipzig are keen to keep him for another year.

It seems there isn’t much to the links with Chelsea for now, with Romano not delving into too much detail on the Blues potentially monitoring the Dutchman’s situation.

One imagines there’d be a lot of other suitors around Europe if Simons were to be made available, but PSG can surely find a place in their side for this top talent, or, if not, would surely prefer to loan him out to somewhere like Leipzig again for one more season instead of losing him permanently.

Xavi Simons transfer: Chelsea linked, but could he return to Leipzig for another loan?

“Despite links with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain will decide on Xavi Simons’ future at the end of the season, conversations will take place in the next weeks,” Romano said.

“Nothing is concrete at this stage, I’m told; Leipzig told PSG that they’d love to keep Xavi on loan for one more year, but it’s up to PSG now and I’m told the player will also be involved in the decision.”

Chelsea fans would surely love to see a top young talent like this joining their club, and he could be a good profile for the club’s current ownership, who have invested vast sums of money in players they hope will develop into world-beaters in years to come.

While this project hasn’t quite got off the ground yet, someone like Simons could make all the difference after showing his immense potential in the Bundesliga this season.