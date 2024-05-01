27-year-old’s Arsenal future could be in doubt with club set to listen to offers this summer

Arsenal will reportedly listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus this summer with the club looking to cash in on the Brazilian.

Jesus is currently in his second season at the Emirates having joined from Manchester City for £45m in the summer of 2022.

The Brazil international’s campaign has been disrupted by injury, and he has made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring just eight goals.

Arsenal to sell Jesus this summer?

Jesus still has three years left on his current deal, but according to The Athletic the Brazilian’s future is not certain, and Mikel Arteta’s side could listen to offers for the forward in the summer.

The form of Kai Havertz is another problem for the 27-year-old as the German has come in and shown he can score goals and be useful for Arsenal in the centre forward role.

As a result the Gunners are now less reliant on Jesus, and have reportedly been looking into the possibility of signing another striker this summer.

The former City man has scored 19 goals in 66 appearances for the north London club, but has only managed four Premier League goals this season.

Arsenal have been linked with possible moves for Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as they look to find a reliable goal scorer.

Last month the Brazilian was asked about the club potentially signing another forward and responded:

“My job is to try to work, train hard, improve what I have to improve and in the games try to help Arsenal win and then after obviously win trophies.

“The speculation will always be there, not only here but every club. People want to decide who the club want to sign. This is happening not just at Arsenal but at a lot of clubs.”

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will sign another striker or not, but Jesus will need to stay fit and up his game if his long term future is to lie at the Emirates.