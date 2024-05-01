Manchester United have reportedly informed Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo of their plans with regards to possibly making a move for him in this summer’s transfer window.

This is according to a report from Sport, who state that the Red Devils are alongside Bayern Munich as potential suitors for Araujo, who has been set a deadline to agree to a new deal with Barcelona.

It seems the Uruguay international has an offer from Barca, but he hasn’t got long to respond to it if he wants to stay, with Man Utd keen to know his plans and informing him they’ll make a move for him if he decides to leave the Nou Camp.

This could be a fine signing for United if they manage to pull it off, with Araujo showing great potential at Barcelona in recent times, and looking like someone who could easily settle and make an impact in the Premier League.

Araujo transfer: What we know so far about Man United interest

Of course, it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will be persuaded to move to United in their current state, with things not going well under Erik ten Hag, meaning there could perhaps be a change of manager under the new ownership.

But CaughtOffside have been told that MUFC are keen on Araujo and there may even be some willingness from Barca to sell the player due to their financial issues.

If United could get this deal done, it would certainly be quite a statement, with a top defender coming in to provide the club with an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, while Raphael Varane is out of contract this summer and Lisandro Martinez has been plagued by injuries in recent times.

Sport add that Barcelona could also aid their financial worries by selling other players such as Frenkie de Jong or Raphinha, and there’s certainly a strong case for saying that keeping Araujo would make sense as more of a priority for them.