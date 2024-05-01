Video: Borussia Dortmund atmosphere “the best” ever seen says Ally McCoist

Borussia Dortmund host Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday night and the pre-match atmosphere at the Signal Iduna Park has been described as the best ever by pundit Ally McCoist.

German fans are known for being some of the best on the planet and they love to show off their colours and create a loud environment.

The PSG game is a huge one for Dortmund as a place in the Champions League final is on the line. The Yellow Wall has pulled out all the stops for Wednesday night’s match and TNT Sports commentator Ally McCoist has described the atmosphere as the best he has ever seen.

“I got to say before we go any further. That is the best atmosphere I have ever, ever seen pre-match. There was an atmosphere an hour and a half before kick-off,” the pundit said.

The Dortmund fans will hope it inspires their team to beat PSG as they will be dreaming of a trip to Wembley.

Watch: Borussia Dortmund fans create an incredible atmosphere at Signal Iduna Park

Signal Iduna Park is a sea of black and yellow ???? ? Watch the #UCL Semi-Final LIVE on TNT Sports 1 pic.twitter.com/SE6teAxUDE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 1, 2024