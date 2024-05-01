Video: English referee denies Borussia Dortmund clear penalty vs PSG

Borussia Dortmund have found themselves 1-0 ahead in their Champions League semi-final first leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain but it could have been more had the German club been awarded a clear penalty.
Niclas Fullkrug scored a beautiful goal in the first half and in the second 45, the German international was involved in a huge penalty shout.
As the striker jumped to head in a cross, the Dortmund star was pushed by Nuno Mendes with both hands but the English refereeing team deemed it ok.
Premier League officials have come under a lot of criticism this season for their decisions and this will join the long list.
Watch: Borussia Dortmund robbed of clear penalty against PSG
