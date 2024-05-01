Chelsea fans to show their appreciation for 24-year-old by unveiling banner before Tottenham game

Chelsea fans are set to unveil a banner for Conor Gallagher before the game against Tottenham to show their appreciation for the midfielder.

Gallagher has been one of the Blue’s best performers this season along with Malo Gusto and Cole Palmer, and has captained the side in the absence of the injured Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

The England international’s future at Stamford Bridge is unclear given he is out of contract in 2025, and no talks over a new deal have taken place, which has reportedly alerted the likes of Spurs and Newcastle.

Gallagher to receive banner against Tottenham

The banner, which will have the message “Chelsea since birth” on it above a picture of Gallagher wearing the captains armband has been organised by fan group We Are The Shed, and is funded by fans.

Chelsea have previously had similar banners for Thomas Tuchel, Thiago Silva and Reece James at Stamford Bridge.

It could be seen as an attempt from supporters to convince the ownership to change their mind on selling Gallagher, by showing them how much the fans like the 24-year-old.

Being homegrown means the midfielder would represent pure profit on Chelsea’s books, which they reportedly need in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Gallagher has been at Chelsea since the age of eight and his made it clear he wishes to extend his stay his stay at Stamford Bridge, with manager Mauricio Pochettino also keen to keep him around.

The Cobham graduate has had a brilliant season for the Blue’s, and has arguably been Chelsea’s best midfielder this season, despite the club having Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

The midfielder has made 45 appearances in all competitions scoring six goals and providing eight assists, and has been one of the only players not to breakdown in Chelsea’s injury crisis.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Gallagher, but plenty of supporters don’t want to see him leave, and Thursday night will be a chance for them to show him their appreciation, and send a message to the ownership.