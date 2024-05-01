Crystal Palace are reportedly closing in on the free transfer of West Ham’s Ben Johnson, who would be Oliver Glasner’s first signing.

Glasner has made a good start to life at Selhurst Park since replacing Roy Hodgson, and now appears to be closing in on his first summer signing.

Johnson is out of contract with West Ham this summer, and is almost certain to leave having not been offered a new deal.

Palace set to sign Johnson from West Ham

Johnson, who is a Hammers academy graduate hasn’t featured much under David Moyes this season, and has only made four Premier League starts.

Although primarily a right back Johnson is versatile and has played at left back as well as in midfield during his career.

Reports in Scotland claim the 24-year-old held talks with Rangers over a move, but add he’s set to remain in the Premier League and join Crystal Palace.

The reports adds Johnson is “almost certainly” heading to Selhurst Park to become Glasner’s first signing at the club and is “on the verge of committing.”

The Eagles are said to be keen to strengthen at right back despite signing Daniel Munoz for nearly £7m in January, and Johnson is believed to be the man they want.

The Daily Record adds the Hammers turned down an enquiry for the player in January, who they are now set to lose for free, with it being claimed his wage demands are too high for West Ham to offer him fresh terms.

Johnson has made 25 appearances in all competitions for David Moyes’ side this season, with 14 of those coming in the Premier League, and four in the Europa League as West Ham made the quarter finals.

The Hammers sit eighth and have three games remaining with the possibility of another European campaign next season seemingly unlikely.