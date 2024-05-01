Crystal Palace will be looking to provide their new manager Oliver Glasner with some top players this summer and the Austrian coach is targeting one of his former players, Filip Kostic.

The 49-year-old replaced Roy Hodgson during the season and has steered the London club to Premier League safety after slight worries.

Glasner will not want to be in that position next season and will be looking to make some key additions to his squad.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus star Filip Kostic is a target for the Eagles this summer and could be available for as little as €10m.

The Serbian is said to be intrigued by a move to the Premier League and with his old boss at Palace, a transfer could be possible. The 31-year-old is out of contract in Italy during the summer of 2026 and that is a reason Juve are open to moving the winger on.

Crystal Palace looking to land Juventus’ Filip Kostic

Crystal Palace have an advantage in the race for Kostic given that Glasner is the Eagles coach. The Austrian worked with the winger during his two years in Frankfurt and the pair won the Europa League together in 2022.

The Serbian was immense during that campaign, scoring seven goals alongside 15 assists for the Bundesliga club.

If Crystal Palace can get that version of the player, they will be getting a great signing this summer if they can make it happen.