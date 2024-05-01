Problems for Erik Ten Hag as Man United hierarchy ‘worried’ by poor form

Erik Ten Hag doesn’t know if he’ll be in charge of Manchester United next season.

That’s according to a recent report from HITC, who claims the Dutchman has “privately admitted” he could be sacked before the start of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Following Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ recent investment, there have been multiple senior changes at Manchester United, including the appointment of former Manchester City chief Omar Berrada, who is set to officially join the Red Devils on 13th July.

And while Ratcliffe’s trusted right-hand man Sir David Brailsford is believed to be overseeing a lot of these changes, Ten Hag’s future remains uncertain.

Erik Ten Hag’s future in the balance as Man United owners concerned by poor form

The former Ajax boss started this season off the back of a Carabao Cup win but has since been unable to replicate his earlier success. The 20-time league winners have endured a miserable campaign with their only hopes of silverware now hinging on pulling off an upset in this month’s FA Cup final against bitter-rivals Manchester City.

Consequently, although their original plan was to keep their manager, now acknowledging they may have a decision to make, United’s new hierarchy are believed to have ‘real worries’ over the team’s form which has seen them win just one of their last six Premier League games.

Should the Red Devils opt to part ways with Ten Hag, the Dutchman is rumoured to be an option for Ajax. According to reports, the 28-time Eredivisie champions could be tempted to bring the 54-year-old back to the Johan Cruyff Arena should he leave Old Trafford ahead of time.