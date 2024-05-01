Goal-machine set to decide between joining Aston Villa or Arsenal

In demand Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly set to decide between joining Aston Villa or Arsenal this summer.

Zirkzee has had a fantastic season for Bologna as Thiago Motta’s side sit fourth in Serie A with four games remaining, and are on course to qualify for the Champions League.

The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, and is attracting interest from within Italy and from the Premier League

Zirkzee to decide between Arsenal and Aston Villa?

The Bologna star is set to be a player in demand this summer and outlet Inter Live have reported the Serie A champions would like to sign the in form striker.

The report adds Bologna’s demands of €60m for the striker are seen as a significant obstacle for the Nerazzurri.

That price is unlikely to be an issue for Premier League suitors with Inter Live claiming the player is facing a choice between Arsenal and Aston Villa.

It’s believed the Bologna striker would rather stay in Italy this summer with the report claiming that’s unlikely to happen unless Bologna lower their asking price.

Bayern Munich can’t be ruled out as they have a buy back clause of €40m, but it’s claimed neither party is open to that.

Arsenal are believed to be looking to sign a new striker as they hunt for a regular source of goals, with Gabriel Jesus not living up to expectations following his move from Manchester City.

Aston Villa have the inform Ollie Watkins with the talented Jhon Duran as backup, but if they qualify for the Champions League they could look to add strength and quality in depth to their striking department.

The race for Zirkzee is set to be hotly contested, and it will be interesting to see if the forward ends up in the Premier League next season.