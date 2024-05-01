Jordan Pickford attracting interest from Chelsea amid Everton troubles

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is being eyed for a move by Chelsea.

The Blues are in the market for a new goalkeeper at the end of the season and TBR Football has claimed that the Premier League club admire Everton star Pickford.

Despite being currently committed to the team, goalkeeper is said to have considered if he should search for teams prepared to compete on bigger stages.

With Chelsea’s two current goalkeeping options Dorde Petrovic and Robert Sanchez failing to impress this season, the Stamford Bridge outfit could intensify their efforts to sign the Everton goalkeeper.

After the news of Everton takeover being in doubt, the Toffees could be forced to rely on selling a prized asset in order to raise funds.

The club is in danger of falling into administration even if current owner Farhad Moshiri is optimistic the sale will go through.

This is because there are still questions over whether 777 will pass the Premier League’s owners and directors criteria.

Chelsea have Pickford in their sights, along with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, is another valuable asset of the Merseyside club.

Pickford, who cost £30 million to join Everton from Sunderland, has shown tremendous dedication to the team.

Since then, in 276 games for the team, he has preserved 75 clean sheets and has been crucial to their relegation escapes over the last few seasons.

Chelsea target has been brilliant for England

The Three Lions number one has enjoyed an outstanding season, helping Sean Dyche’s men to stay in the Premier League.

England has hardly been left down by the 60-cap international, and Everton has had a similar experience in recent years.

The goalkeeper would be an upgrade on the current Chelsea goalkeepers.

Todd Boehly has shown when it comes to strengthening the squad, he will not hesitate to splash the cash.