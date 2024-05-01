Arsenal in advanced talks over new deal for star amid Juventus transfer links

Arsenal are in advanced talks over a new contract for Jorginho, according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today.

Jorginho has proven a smart signing for the Gunners since his move from rivals Chelsea midway through last season, but at his age, there were probably a lot of fans who saw this being a relatively short-term deal for everyone involved.

However, the experienced Italy international has clearly shown his value to Mikel Arteta’s side, and now it seems efforts are being made to keep him at the Emirates Stadium for a bit longer.

Romano also played down the links with Juventus, who had been said to be interested in swooping for Jorginho as a free agent, but it seems Romano’s sources never confirmed this.

Jorginho to stay at Arsenal but Juventus links not confirmed – Romano

Discussing the news on Jorginho’s future, Romano said: “One of the big stories yesterday is the news that Jorginho looks set to sign a new contract to extend his stay at Arsenal, with his previous deal having been due to expire this summer, making him a free agent and resulting in some speculation about interest from Juventus.

“The negotiation is advanced for Jorginho to extend his stay at Arsenal. More will follow in the next days, but talks are advancing well and Jorginho is happy at Arsenal, so they are confident to continue together. I’m not aware of contacts with Juventus honestly, despite what’s been reported elsewhere.”

Romano also added that Jorginho’s future doesn’t look like being linked with Thomas Partey at all, with that separate issue to be discussed later.

He said: “Some fans have also asked me about how this deal might affect Thomas Partey’s future, but my understanding is that this is a separate topic, not linked to Jorginho, it will be discussed after the end of the season.”