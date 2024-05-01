Jurgen Klopp is preparing for an emotional farewell to Liverpool after the German announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old will call time on his Liverpool career following nine successful years in the Anfield dugout. Set to succeed Klopp is Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

However, with the German yet to decide his next move, fans have been left to wonder what could be in store for the former Borussia Dortmund manager.

Jurgen Klopp wanted back at Borussia Dortmund

Well, according to a recent report by the Independent, the Black and Yellows have emerged as surprise contenders to secure Klopp’s signature for the second time in their history.

Serving as their manager for seven years from 2008 to 2015, Klopp enjoyed huge success at Dortmund — lifting five major trophies including two Bundesliga titles. And now rumoured to be offered a role as the club’s ‘Head of Football’ from next year, the Stuttgart-born mastermind could soon find himself back at Signal Iduna Park.

Speculation over Klopp’s next role includes being wanted by the German national team, although Julian Nagelsmann appears to be in no danger of losing his job at this stage, therefore, an emotional return to Dortmund isn’t out of the realms of possibility.

During his time in charge of Liverpool, Klopp lifted seven major trophies including the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League.

