Video: Leicester City players mock Leeds United after winning Championship

Leeds United FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City were crowned winners of the Championship on Monday night having defeated Preston 3-0 at Deepdale and during the celebrations at their end-of-season awards ceremony, the Foxes players decided to mock Leeds United with a chant. 

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall amongst other Leicester stars were captured on video singing “Leeds are falling apart again” as Daniel Farke’s men are very likely to miss out on automatic promotion having looked so strong for the majority of 2024.

The chant is often heard around grounds when Leeds come to visit but it seems strange that a squad of players would sing it at their awards ceremony.

The reason for this may be down to the Yorkshire club’s decision to play Kaiser Chiefs hit ‘I Predict A Riot’ at Elland Road following their 3-1 over Leicester back in February, suggests the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Some Foxes stars clearly did not like that and have hit back having secured promotion to the Premier League, while Leeds are still on that mission.

More Stories / Latest News
Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea will “miss” key star set to leave this summer
Luis Diaz among eight Liverpool players who have uncertain futures at Anfield
Surprise club considering offering Jurgen Klopp job

Watch: Leicester City players mock Leeds at awards ceremony

More Stories Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.