Video: Leicester City players mock Leeds United after winning Championship

Leicester City were crowned winners of the Championship on Monday night having defeated Preston 3-0 at Deepdale and during the celebrations at their end-of-season awards ceremony, the Foxes players decided to mock Leeds United with a chant.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall amongst other Leicester stars were captured on video singing “Leeds are falling apart again” as Daniel Farke’s men are very likely to miss out on automatic promotion having looked so strong for the majority of 2024.

The chant is often heard around grounds when Leeds come to visit but it seems strange that a squad of players would sing it at their awards ceremony.

The reason for this may be down to the Yorkshire club’s decision to play Kaiser Chiefs hit ‘I Predict A Riot’ at Elland Road following their 3-1 over Leicester back in February, suggests the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Some Foxes stars clearly did not like that and have hit back having secured promotion to the Premier League, while Leeds are still on that mission.

Watch: Leicester City players mock Leeds at awards ceremony