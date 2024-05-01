Saudi Arabia make offer for major Liverpool star with contract expiring in 2025

Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah are keen on signing Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk as the Dutch defender’s contract at Anfield expires in 2025.

That is according to Sports Zone, who report the Saudis’ interest in the centre-back and have made a fantastic offer for the 32-year-old.

The Middle Eastern outfit are currently top of the Saudi second division and will compete in the Saudi Pro League next season. It seems that the club want to make a statement upon their promotion and signing Van Dijk would certainly be a big one.

The defender is out of contract at Liverpool in 2025 and if the Reds captain does not want to sign a new deal, this summer would be the ideal time to sell the centre-back.

The player’s future is slightly in doubt due to the exit of Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season and he has been linked away from Merseyside in recent weeks. According to The Mirror, Borussia Dortmund have a strong interest in the Netherlands international, as well as clubs in Spain, Turkey, Italy and Holland.

Arne Slot will want Virgil van Dijk to remain at Liverpool

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is set to take over the manager’s role at Liverpool next season and one of his main priorities will be to get Van Dijk a new deal at the Merseyside club.

The 32-year-old is still one of the best centre-backs on the planet and has shown very little signs of slowing down.

The Dutch star is a major part of the current Liverpool squad and dressing room and will be a player Slot will not want to lose.

Bringing in a Dutch coach will help the Merseyside club retain Van Dijk’s services and though there is interest in the player, it is hard to see the defender leaving Anfield anytime soon.