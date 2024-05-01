Luis Diaz among eight Liverpool players who have uncertain futures at Anfield

Change is coming to Liverpool ahead of the 2024/25 season and as many as eight players could leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s time at the Merseyside club will come to an end once the final whistle is blown against Wolves on May 19 and the torch will be passed to incoming coach Arne Slot.

The Feyenoord boss will have a lot of decisions to make regarding his squad for the 2024/25 campaign and according to the Liverpool Echo, as many as eight players face uncertain futures at Anfield.

They are said to be Caoimhin Kelleher, Luis Diaz, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton, Nat Phillips, Calvin Ramsay and Sepp van den Berg.

Most of these stars are out on loan at present but the biggest concern for fans of the Reds is the Colombian as the winger is a key member of the current Liverpool starting 11.

Diaz’s father has been flirting with Spanish news outlet recently and there is also interest in the 27-year-old from Paris Saint-Germain – who need a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Three major Liverpool players need new deals

In addition to these names, there is also uncertainty around three of Liverpool’s biggest names: Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The trio all have contracts expiring in 2025, which means this summer would be the ideal time to sell them if they don’t sign new deals.

Slot will need to make a decision on who he wants to keep in his squad very soon but all three are expected to be at Anfield for the 2024/25 campaign.

This summer will be interesting for Liverpool fans as it is the first time in a long while that there is a bit of upheaval in and around the Merseyside club.