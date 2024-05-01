There looks to be no chance of Ian Maatsen staying at Chelsea this summer even after his hugely impressive form on loan at Borussia Dortmund, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues struggled to find any room for Maatsen in their first-team before sending the Dutchman on loan to Dortmund in January, and it seems his fine form during his time in the Bundesliga won’t change the situation.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that, even if Dortmund also still need to see if they can sign Maatsen permanently, there seems to be little to no chance of the 22-year-old coming back to Stamford Bridge.

Some Chelsea fans might be surprised by this news, with Maatsen arguably looking better than the likes of Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella in that position, but it seems the west London giants have a clear plan to sell Maatsen to Dortmund or someone else this summer.

Maatsen transfer: Latest update on Chelsea left-back’s future

“Ian Maatsen has impressed since leaving Chelsea to join Borussia Dortmund on loan, and some fans have even asked me if this could lead to him returning to be part of the first-team at Stamford Bridge,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that Maatsen will leave Chelsea for sure, so no, I don’t see him staying. Borussia Dortmund will try their best to keep Maatsen, they’re very happy with him and he’s also happy in Dortmund.

“The budget will be crucial to understand if they can make it happen, but the intention is clear. That’s the latest on the situation, and I don’t know anything yet about other clubs joining the race in case Dortmund can’t afford the deal.”

Maatsen will surely have plenty of suitors if things don’t work out with Dortmund, but for now it seems he’s happy there so that makes sense as being the priority for all parties involved.