Manchester United lose £15 million following latest collapse

Manchester United’s failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League has reportedly cost them more than just a place in next year’s most prestigious club competition.

After winning just one of their last six Premier League games, the Red Devils, led by Erik Ten Hag, are now mathematically certain to finish outside of the table’s top four.

Consequently, according to a recent report from Football Insider, United’s disastrous season means the club will miss out on £15 million in sponsorship money for the 2024-25 campaign.

The Premier League giants agreed to a 10-year kit sponsorship deal worth £90 million with sports company Adidas last year, however, part of the agreement included a clause which decreased the deal’s value if the club failed to appear on Europe’s biggest stage.

And with the Red Devils unable to qualify, the club have been forced to accept £15 million in lost revenue.

Serving as a bitter blow competitively, and financially, it is not hard to see why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is so desperate to ensure the right manager is in charge for next season and beyond.