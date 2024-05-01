Manchester United are prepared to make big changes at the club in the summer.

After Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover, the British billionaire has identified where changes could be made and what steps should be taken in order to revive the club.

Underperforming players have been closely followed by the club management and they are ready to take decisive action in the summer.

One such player who has received attention this season is their English attacker Marcus Rashford.

The Man United academy product has had a disappointing season at the club, only scoring eight goals in all competitions.

After scoring 30 goals last season, this season has been one to forget for the England international.

According to a report in ESPN, the Red Devils will only entertain bids in the region of £70m or more for the attacker.

But as of right now, they are not actively seeking to let go of the player and do not anticipate receiving such an offer.

The report states that Man United believe there are no suitable offers for Rashford in the market right now.

There have been reports of Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in the striker in recent months, however, there is nothing concrete in those rumours.

Rashford isn’t the primary target for the Ligue 1 winners this summer, but they had previously considered him as a possible successor for Kylian Mbappe, who is most likely going to sign with Real Madrid once his contract at Parc des Princes expires.

The 26-year-old is not the only player who faces uncertainty regarding his future at Old Trafford.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes has also discussed his future with the club amid speculation that the Red Devils are considering selling a number of high profile players.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Portugal international said:

“My future? At the moment, I feel both me and the club want to continue together”.

“I’m not thinking about the future. If you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not staying, it won’t be until after the FA Cup final and the Euros.”

Marcus Rashford can turnaround his Man United career

This is not the first time Rashford has been criticised for his poor form and it will not be the last.

However, he has shown in the past how useful he can be to Man United and often won matches on his own for the Red Devils.

On his day, he is one of the best players in the world and with the right environment, under the right leadership and guidance, he can shine for the Premier League club.