Man United set price tag for Mason Greenwood but decision yet to be made in Manchester

Man United plan to sell controversial star Mason Greenwood this summer and the Premier League club have set a £40m price tag ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Man United are yet to make a decision on what to do with Greenwood for the 2024/25 campaign, with one set to arrive once the season concludes.

However, the Manchester club’s position is still the same as they plan to sell the winger over the summer.

The Red Devils will demand a transfer fee of at least £40m for the 22-year-old and clubs such as Juventus are interested in recruiting the winger during the summer, reports Football Insider.

Greenwood is enjoying an impressive loan spell in Spain with Getafe and it is his performances in La Liga that has captured the interest of several clubs. The 22-year-old has produced 10 goals and six assists across 31 games, reminding the football world of his talent.

Is £40m too much to ask for Mason Greenwood?

Although Greenwood is an exciting talent and is producing a good season in La Liga, £40m seems like a lot for Man United to ask for given the 22-year-old’s recent past.

The footballer was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, making threats to kill, and assault. The charges against the Man United star were dropped in early 2023 and the winger has since continued his football career.

English clubs will stay clear of Greenwood this summer and clubs across Europe may be interested but his transfer fee could turn them off. The reason their asking price is high is likely due to Man United’s financial concerns as £40m would help them to balance the books and recruit players ahead of next season.

The future of the 22-year-old will be an interesting story to keep an eye on this summer as it remains to be seen where the controversial footballer will play next season.