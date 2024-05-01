Mauricio Pochettino insists he feels appreciation from Chelsea fans, but only when walking his dog

Mauricio Pochettino has stated he receives positive feedback from Chelsea fans about the job he’s doing, but only when he’s out walking his dog.

It’s been a difficult season for the Blues, with the Argentine coming in for a lot of criticism as Chelsea face the possibility of missing out on Europe for the second consecutive season.

Pochettino’s side sit ninth, five points behind Newcastle in seventh, which as it stands is the last available place for European qualification.

Pochettino reveals Chelsea fans have praised his work

Chelsea supporters have been heavily critical of the 52-year-old both in the stadium and online about the job he’s done this season, with many calling on the club to make a change.

However Pochettino revealed he has received positive feedback from supporters, but only when he’s been out walking his dog.

“When I am on the street the people are really good and appreciate”, he told The Independent.

“They give us the credit (for) working in a project and a process that is so difficult.

“People that understand football know what is going on here and appreciate our commitment and the way that we behave, and support our decisions that we are taking.

“Sometimes I meet the fans in different places and they ask me, I can tell the truth.

“Sometimes the fans get some image that is not real, it’s in the way that (the media) sometimes takes my words, or the photographer sometimes takes me sad, but I am not sad.

I laugh a lot, I smile, I am very positive. I am not acting. I try to be natural.

“Sometimes people get the wrong idea. But if you face me on the street, for sure you (will know).”

Chelsea face a crunch London derby against Pochettino’s former club Tottenham on Thursday night, and a win would see them go two points Newcastle in seventh, and three behind Manchester United in sixth.

If the Blues can take close to maximum points in their remaining games they stand a chance of playing European football next season, but with how inconsistent the team have been this campaign, it’s hard to see that happening.