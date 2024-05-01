Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has slammed Mikel Arteta for dropping Aaron Ramsdale.

After signing David Raya from Brentford on loan, Arteta made the big decision of benching Rasmdale and making Raya his first choice goalkeeper.

The decision received a lot of attention from the media and ex-players as Ramsdale was one of Arsenal’s best players last season in their title challenge against Manchester City.

The Spaniard has become Arsenal’s first choice goalkeeper and after some shaky moments, he has impressed with the North London club prepared to make his move permanent in the summer.

However, former goalkeeper Lehmann has criticised Arteta’s decision to drop Ramsdale and start Raya ahead of him.

“I never ever understood the Ramsdale decision,” Lehmann told the Daily Mail.

“If you have a good, brave English keeper at a big English club doing well and then you bring in a Spanish guy who has never played for a big club at that level – it just doesn’t make sense.

“The ‘keeper is the most important position in the team. If I were Ramsdale, I don’t know how I would react because it’s not easy at that age. When you’re older, it’s different.”

The former Germany goalkeeper played for Arsenal from 2003 to 2008 and was a part of the Invincibles that won the league title back in 2004.

Lehmann has admitted that it is time for his former club to starting winning trophies.

He appreciates the job Arteta has done since joining the club but he wants the Spaniard to take the Gunners to the next level and unlock their full potential.

Lehmann added: “He’s done a good job but unfortunately, you’re talking to a guy who loves Arsenal, wants them to win and not just to be up there. I was very disappointed with how they lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

“Afterwards, they showed a great reaction beating Chelsea and Tottenham. But to be a big club, you have to win trophies.”

Arteta has been a success at Arsenal

The Gunners challenged Man City for the title last season and they have managed to repeat that feat this season.

After Arsenal won the FA Cup back in 2020 under Arteta, they have not won anything despite coming close to win the title last season.

If a few results go their way, they could still end up with winning the Premier League title this season.

Arteta has shown he is the right man to take the club forward as his development of players and recruitment has been spot on for the Gunners.