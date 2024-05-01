Newcastle unlikely to let major ace leave; £90m wouldn’t even tempt them

It’s believed that this summer will be crucial for Newcastle United to get back on an even keel in terms of their Financial Fair Play responsibilities.

A bane of football clubs everywhere it may be, but FFP is at least ensuring – insofar as is possible – a level playing field.

Newcastle won’t sell Isak

Were clubs just able to go out and hoover up whomever they liked, the Magpies would surely be at the top of the pile given their unending cash reserves.

In any event, it appears that one player that they won’t allow to leave the club this summer – not even for £90m – is striker Alexander Isak.

?? According to Chris Waugh, club insiders have laughed at suggestions made in sections of the media that figures of around £80million to £90million could tempt Newcastle into selling Isak! Unlucky Arsenal! ? #NUFC #NUFCFans #Newcastle pic.twitter.com/1cg7j9c2wO — Magpie 24/7 (@Magpie24_7) April 30, 2024

A tweet from the Magpie 24/7 X (formerly Twitter) account suggests that club insiders have laughed at the thought that the Swede would be allowed to leave the club.

What that information does reveal of course is that another member of Eddie Howe’s brilliant side will have to be the fall guy this summer…