Newcastle United move closer to completing the signing of Fulham ace

Fulham FC Newcastle United FC
According to a report, Newcastle United are getting close to signing Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

The 26-year-old will reportedly leave on a free transfer this summer after declining a new contract offer from Craven Cottage.

As per the report, the 26-year-old has told the Fulham management he plans to move on.

The tall defender has had a fantastic season with the Cottagers, and it seems the Magpies have acted quickly to get hold of his signature.

Alan Nixon claims that Newcastle are going to get his signature, despite interest in his services from West Ham, Tottenham, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

Recruiting a new centre-back is a priority for the Magpies after long term injuries to Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman.

Eddie Howe’s team have explored the free agent market in order to identify this potential signing.

The club faces concerns about the financial situation and their spending in the summer could be minimum.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo could join Newcastle United in the summer.
In such a situation, focusing on free agents could prove to be useful as Newcastle want to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The centre-back joined Fulham from Manchester City in 2020 and has since made 132 appearances, 78 of which have been in the Premier League.

Newcastle United have identified centre-back targets

Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly, the Bournemouth defender, are both scheduled to become free agents this summer, and Newcastle’s recruiting team have long had interest in both players.

Despite starting all nine of Fulham’s previous league games, Adarabioyo was left out of the team to play Crystal Palace this coming weekend.

The report claims the player will make almost £6 million a year, or £115,000 per week at St. James’ Park.

This will be a wise move from the Newcastle United management if they can get it over the line.

To sign a defender that has impressed almost all the major clubs in the league would be a huge coup for them ahead of next season.

