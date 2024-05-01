Newcastle want Almiron replacement who has 12 goals in 30 games

It would appear that Miguel Almiron’s future at Newcastle could be in doubt if recent reports are proved to be correct.

The Paraguayan has been a loyal servant to the Magpies since signing from Atalanta back in 2019, though his influence has waned over the past few months.

Newcastle to sign Almiron replacement?

That could explain why Eddie Howe looks to be making a move for Fenerbahce’s Irfan Kahveci.

According to Aksam, the right winger would welcome a switch to the Premier League, and with 12 goals and nine assists in 30 Super Lig games so far this season (transfermarkt), the player could represent a bargain at his current value of just €9m.

Apparently, Newcastle have been following the 28-year-old closely, and it now seems to be the right time for them to make their move.

Such a switch would also make sense from a Financial Fair Play perspective too, given that it’s believed that the Magpies will need to sell at least one big name this summer.

