Video: German international gives Borussia Dortmund lead with top-class goal

Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund have taken the lead in their Champions League semi-final first leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain courtesy of a top-class goal from Niclas Fullkrug.

The German club have started the game well and had the best chance so far when Marcel Sabitzer was put through on goal but couldn’t score from a tough angle.

The atmosphere at Signal Iduna Park has been incredible and it has now got louder as Fullkrug has given Dortmund the lead.

The striker took a top-class touch before blasting the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the PSG net.

