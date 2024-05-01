Pep Guardiola misses Man City legend and regrets allowing him to leave

Man City parted ways with club legend Ilkay Gundogan last summer and it is being reported that the Premier League champions regret that decision.

The German star left the Etihad Stadium as a free agent having spent seven years with the Manchester club, joining Barcelona ahead of the 2023/24 campaign having signed a two-year deal.

The midfielder has proven his worth to the Catalan club already and on Monday, played a key role in a 4-2 win over Valencia.

According to Barcelona outlet Mundo Deportivo, Man City manager Pep Guardiola misses Gundogan and they state that the Premier League champions regret allowing the midfielder to leave the Manchester club last summer.

Gundogan was a major player for City during his time at the club and made 304 appearances at the Etihad Stadium. The German star won everything at Man City and his crowning moment came during his last game for the club as he lifted the Champions League for the first time.

Man City have missed Ilkay Gundogan’s presence at the Etihad

Man City have not been the major force they were last season during the current campaign and a part of that is down to Gundogan’s exit.

The German was a leader in the City dressing room but on the pitch, the 33-year-old is one of the smartest players around.

Guardiola’s side are on course to win the Premier League and FA Cup this season but their recent exit from the Champions League was an occasion where Gundogan often stepped up.

It is not a surprise to hear that Man City miss the Barcelona star but it seemed like the right time for the midfielder to start a new chapter in his career.