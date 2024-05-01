Premier League clubs on alert as Atletico put Jan Oblak on the market

Atletico Madrid custodian, Jan Oblak, has long been a coveted goalkeeper, though he does appear to have gone off the boil for the Rojiblancos of late.

According to transfermarkt, he’s already let in 39 goals in 33 La Liga games this season, and 64 in all competitions.

That compares with just 20 conceded in last season’s Spanish top-flight, 25 in 2020/21, 27 in 19/20 and 22 in 17/18.

Jan Oblak to leave Atletico Madrid

During 2021/22, he conceded 43 over a 38 game season, so he only needs to concede four or more in his final five games of the current campaign for this season to be his worst over the past few years.

No longer the brick wall he once was, it’s perfectly understandable why his current employers might test the waters in terms of a transfer.

AS report that the player himself wouldn’t be averse to a switch to the Premier League, though there are no confirmed reports at this stage that there are any interested parties from the English top-flight.

With a reported release clause of €120m, only the top teams in the league would be able to compete, and that significantly narrows the field for the 31-year-old.

Were any clubs to step forward and tentatively test the waters in terms of exactly what any transfer would look like, there’s a strong likelihood that Atleti will do business.

Oblak is known to be one of the higher earners on the team, so it would be of obvious financial benefit to the club if they’re able to get his salary off the payroll.

Of course, the Slovenian is still quite the commanding presence in the Atleti goal, and it won’t be easy to replace him.

If that is the intention of his current employers, then they really need to be seriously considering other options now – before the end of the season and before it ends up being too late.