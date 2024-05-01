Ange Postecoglou confirms Spurs attacker out for rest of season

Unfortunately, there will be no reunion for Timo Werner against former club Chelsea when Spurs travel to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Preparing for a crucial Premier League game against their London rivals, Spurs, trailing Aston Villa by seven points, but with two games-in-hand, must take all three points if they’re to stand any chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Spurs injury news: Ange Postecoglou confirms Timo Werner out for rest of season

However, if they’re to win the first of their final five games, they must do so without the help of Werner, who, according to Ange Postecoglou, will now miss the rest of the season through injury.

“Not good. We’ve had a couple of injuries,” the no-nonsense Aussie told reporters ahead of tomorrow night’s clash, as quoted by Alasdair Gold.

“Timo [Werner] with his hamstring. With only two to three weeks or so left, he’ll miss the rest of the season. Ben Davies got a calf injury in the game and that’s the rest of his season.”

Timo Werner is out injured for the rest of the season.

Sadly, Werner’s absence will serve as a blow, both on a personal level, but also for the whole Spurs team. The RB Leipzig loanee may not have set the world alight during his short time back in London, but he has certainly shown his worth and glimpses of the player he can be when at his best.

Nevertheless, now ruled out for the rest of the campaign, the 28-year-old, who may not play for the Lilywhites again, faces an uncertain future and must wait to see if Spurs decide to trigger the buy-option in his contract.

