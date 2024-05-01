Striker who Aston Villa sold for £5m is now wanted by Tottenham in £30m deal

Aston Villa are having a great season, with the club on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League, but there’s one thing they may regret.

Unai Emery’s side are fourth, seven points ahead of Tottenham, who have two games in hand, with the race for the top four set to go to the wire.

There have been a number of standout performers for Villa this season , including Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Douglas Luiz, but there could be a sense of what if had they not allowed a talented youngster to depart last summer.

Aston Villa regret selling Jaden Philogene?

There was great excitement at Villa Park last summer with the club adding attacking talent such as Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo to their ranks.

With only a certain amount of space in the squad Villa took the decision to sell Jaden Philogene to Championship side Hull City for £5m, despite the youngster impressing in pre season.

To his credit Philogene has established himself as one of the best players in England’s second tier, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in 31 appearances this campaign.

The 22-year-old also made his debut for England’s under-21s scoring twice against Serbia last October.

His form has reportedly attracted interest from the Premier League with TEAMtalk claiming Tottenham are leading the race to sign Philogene this summer, who is believed to be valued at £30m.

The report adds that Villa have a £15m buy back clause which is active if Hull get promoted to the Premier League.

With one game remaining Hull still have a chance of making the play-offs, but they need to beat Plymouth Argyle and hope West Brom lose to Preston, to sneak into the top six.