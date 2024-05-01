It’s taken a little while, but the Oliver Glasner era at Crystal Palace is now in full swing.

The new manager bounce once the Austrian took over from Roy Hodgson didn’t really show itself until recently, however, the Eagles are soaring and evidently enjoying their football once more.

It might yet all come crashing down if the vultures start circling this summer for the likes of Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, however, if Palace can finish the season well, the trio of international stars could be persuaded that their immediate future lies in South London.

Palace flying high under Glasner

That in itself would be a real boon to the 49-year-old whose side are playing as well as at any point over the last few years.

As London World suggest, the simple tweak of ensuring the importance of every player is acknowledged, rather than perhaps a past reliance on just one (Wilfred Zaha), has meant a real confidence boost to the entire squad.

Never one of the ‘bigger’ London teams, with respect, if Glasner can keep the current squad together after the summer break there’s no telling how far they can go next season.

Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle are testament to how brilliant the Eagles can be when on song.