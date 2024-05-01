Tottenham one of five Premier League clubs interested in Galatasaray star

Tottenham are in a battle with four other Premier League clubs for Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou is believed to have significant funds available to him in the summer to strengthen Spurs’ squad, following a positive first campaign in charge.

Spurs still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League, but are currently fifth, seven points behind Aston Villa, albeit it with two games in hand.

Tottenham targeting Galatasaray winger?

Tottenham are reported to want to strengthen in two key areas this summer, central midfield and centre forward.

HITC reports that the north London club are ready to battle it out for the signature of Yilmaz, a winger who can play down the middle.

Yilmaz has scored six goals and provided nine assists in all competitions this season, with Galatasaray currently sitting top of the Super Lig standings.

The report adds that fellow Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Manchester United, Bournemouth and Brighton are also in the mix for the talented Turkish international.

HITC state many of the clubs have scouted Yilmaz and his ability to play both wide and centrally is believed to appeal.

The Turkish giants are said to want in the region of £22m for Yilmaz which won’t put off potential suitors.

If Yilmaz were to join to Spurs he could be seen as a direct replacement for Timo Werner if the club decide against making his loan move from RB Leipzig permanent.

The Turkey international would face fierce competition in north London with Spurs already having Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusesvki and Manor Solomon as attacking options.

Postecoglou’s side are next in action on Thursday night as they face a London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, knowing they need a win if they are going to overhaul Villa for fourth.