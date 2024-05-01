Tottenham are reportedly confident that they can agree a new contract with their captain Son Heung-min once the current campaign reaches its conclusion.

The South Korean star has been at Spurs since 2015 but his current contract would see him depart the North London outfit in 2025. The forward has been a major player for the Premier League side over the last decade, scoring 161 goals and assisting a further 83 across 403 appearances.

Son became Tottenham’s captain ahead of this season, following the exits of Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane.

All this highlights the importance of the 31-year-old to Spurs and the London club want to offer him a new deal.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham chiefs have held talks with the South Korean international and all parties are now expecting to reach an agreement once the current campaign comes to an end.

Son is said to be focussing on having a good end to the season and hopes to help Tottenham qualify for the Champions League.

New Son Heung-min deal is a smart move from Tottenham

Tieing down Son to a new deal is a smart move for Tottenham as the forward is still the club’s best goalscorer.

The South Korean star also has a big presence in the Spurs dressing room and provides it with some experience given that Ange Postecoglou is building a young team at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A new deal will likely be a short-term contract as the Tottenham captain is turning 32 this year.

However, Son is still having a big impact on the pitch and his 16 goals this season highlights this. With Ange Postecoglou’s team expected to get better for the 2024/25 campaign, the 31-year-old will be hoping to do even better next season.