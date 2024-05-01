Transfer news: Arsenal midfielder advanced deal talks, Chelsea star 100% leaving, & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Jorginho in advanced talks over new Arsenal deal

One of the big stories yesterday is the news that Jorginho looks set to sign a new contract to extend his stay at Arsenal, with his previous deal having been due to expire this summer, making him a free agent and resulting in some speculation about interest from Juventus.

The negotiation is advanced for Jorginho to extend his stay at Arsenal. More will follow in the next days, but talks are advancing well and Jorginho is happy at Arsenal, so they are confident to continue together. I’m not aware of contacts with Juventus honestly, despite what’s been reported elsewhere.

Some fans have also asked me about how this deal might affect Thomas Partey’s future, but my understanding is that this is a separate topic, not linked to Jorginho, it will be discussed after the end of the season.

Xavi Simons future remains open

I wanted to talk again about Xavi Simons because there has been a lot of speculation about one of the most interesting and exciting talents in Europe. There was a lot of interest in Simons last summer when Paris Saint-Germain decided to loan him to RB Leipzig, and he’s been doing fantastic there.

What I’m hearing now is that everything is open for the future of the Dutch midfielder – PSG are very happy with his progress, but before any decision, the player will meet with his agent to discuss the next step. It could be another loan to Leipzig, staying at PSG, or any other option.

The opinion of the player will be crucial, so keep an eye on this one, because his future is open and the aim is to make a decision before the Euros this summer.

Liverpool want to keep Mohamed Salah, plus has Willian Pacho hinted at Reds move?

Liverpool’s intention is very clear – they want to continue with Mohamed Salah. Michael Edwards is now back at the club and he’s a big fan of Salah, having signed him from Roma back in 2017. Edwards still wants to continue with Salah, and he believes the Egyptian can be an important part of the present and future project at Liverpool.

A new contract for Salah could even be a topic of discussion, but we’ll have to wait for there to be a direct meeting between Salah and Liverpool. New manager Arne Slot will be involved in this discussion, for sure, so let’s see how this will go.

Salah has always been super committed and super professional, let’s see how it will be in this meeting, but Liverpool will send a clear message to Salah – that they want to continue with him.

Also on Liverpool – I wanted to clarify something on Willian Pacho as some fans noticed he liked my Instagram post about Arne Slot. I honestly wouldn’t judge social media activity like this when discussing transfers. Liverpool want to sign an important centre-back this summer, but the top target has not been decided yet and the manager will also be involved in the discussion.

Ian Maatsen not returning to Chelsea, plus thoughts on Jack Grealish links

Ian Maatsen has impressed since leaving Chelsea to join Borussia Dortmund on loan, and some fans have even asked me if this could lead to him returning to be part of the first-team at Stamford Bridge.

My understanding is that Maatsen will leave Chelsea for sure, so no, I don’t see him staying. Borussia Dortmund will try their best to keep Maatsen, they’re very happy with him and he’s also happy in Dortmund.

The budget will be crucial to understand if they can make it happen, but the intention is clear. That’s the latest on the situation, and I don’t know anything yet about other clubs joining the race in case Dortmund can’t afford the deal.

Staying with Chelsea, I’m also aware there have been some slightly surprising links with Jack Grealish. However, I have zero information on this – Manchester City are not discussing Grealish’s future, not even internally at this point of the season. It’s all quiet.

Manchester United want to sell Mason Greenwood permanently

Manchester United’s intention remains to cash in on Mason Greenwood this summer, despite some reports that he could be reintegrated back into the squad for next season. Getafe hope to keep Greenwood, while many other clubs around Europe are also interested in a loan.

Greenwood’s contract at Man United expires in one year, so this means the Red Devils’ priority will be to sell the player rather than loan him out again. They hope to receive an important fee and make profit on Greenwood also because for Financial Fair Play this would be crucial money to reinvest in their squad.

Greenwood’s situation will be one to watch for sure, because there is a lot of interest and United definitely want to sell.