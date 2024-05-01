Wolves are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook this summer as the midfielder’s current deal at the Vitality Stadium expires in 2025.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that Gary O’Neil would like to bring the 27-year-old to Molineux having worked with the Englishman last season at the Cherries.

Cook has been with Bournemouth since 2016 having joined from Leeds United and has racked up 215 appearances for the Premier League club across several divisions in England. The midfielder remains a key player for Andoni Iraola’s team and has played 35 times for Bournemouth this season, providing three assists.

The 27-year-old has yet to sign a new contract with the Premier League outfit and if he doesn’t, this summer would be the best time to sell the Englishman as they can bring in a fee for the player.

Gary O’Neil wants to work with Lewis Cook at Wolves

Last summer was not a good one for Wolves as they did not sign many quality players and will look to have a different transfer window this time around.

O’Neil has done fantastic work at Molineux this season and fans of the Premier League club will be excited to see what he can do with some new players in his squad.

The Wolves boss worked with Cook last season at Bournemouth so he knows exactly what he is bringing in if they can lure the Bournemouth star to Molineux ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.