Arsenal at front of queue to seal transfer of possible Gabriel Jesus upgrade

Arsenal are reportedly at the front of the queue for the potential transfer of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer amid doubts over Gabriel Jesus’ future at the Emirates Stadium.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed during his time in Serie A, and it makes sense that there now seems to be growing interest in him ahead of the summer transfer window.

The latest from Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, is that Arsenal are one of the main names in the race to sign Zirkzee, along with Juventus and AC Milan.

As previously explained by CaughtOffside columnist Matteo Moretto, there is a useful Arsenal link to Zirkzee as they have a good relationship with his agent, though the Italian journalist also mentioned the likes of Milan as being serious contenders for the Dutchman.

Zirkzee transfer: The ideal target for Arsenal to replace Gabriel Jesus?

Earlier today, a report from The Athletic stated that Arsenal could be open for offers for Gabriel Jesus this summer, and Zirkzee might well be an upgrade on the injury-prone Brazil international.

AFC certainly need more of a goal threat up front as they’ve mostly reached a high overall scoring tally this season by sharing the goals around, with wingers and midfielders like Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard chipping in.

Arsenal lack one out-and-out goal-scorer, however, and it could be that Zirkzee could be that man for them, though he’s only managed 12 goals in all competitions this season.

Of course, the youngster has time to improve, and would surely get more chances in this Arsenal team, so there might be some sense in shifting out 27-year-old Jesus and developing this young talent to give them something different up front.

It remains to be seen if Zirkzee himself would choose Arsenal over staying in Italy, however, where he may well feel settled after his successful time there so far.