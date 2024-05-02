Watch: Olympiacos restore their two-goal advantage over Aston Villa via a wicked deflection

Villa Park has been silenced once again by Olympiacos as the Greek team have restored their two-goal advantage they had earlier in the first half.

Coming out of half time Aston Villa looked the far stronger team, and when they equalised through Moussa Diaby it seemed as though they were going to go on to take the lead. However the exact opposite transpired.

Just four minutes after Diaby’s leveler, Ayoub El Kaabi completed a stunning hat-trick grabbing his third from the penalty spot after Douglas Luiz was penalised for handball.

And out of nothing the Greek giants got their fourth goal of the game when Santiago Hezze’s strike from distance took a wicked deflection off the back of Ezri Konsa and past Robin Olsen.