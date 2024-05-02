25-year-old says goodbye to his club ahead of Leicester City return

Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumare has plied his trade on loan with La Liga outfit Sevilla this season, and the Spanish side are keen on keeping the midfielder.

The Foxes gained promotion back to the Premier League last week and now Sevilla’s hopes of retaining Boubakary Soumare beyond his loan spell face a significant hurdle with Leicester City’s resurgence back to the top flight.

Estadio Deportivo reports that the Foxes’ promotion complicates Sevilla’s plans, as they have been eager to secure the midfielder’s services permanently. However, Leicester now hold a strong position in negotiations and could potentially integrate Soumare into their squad for the upcoming season.

Boubakary Soumare wants to play for Leicester City next season

The Frenchman reportedly favours this option, considering his contract with Leicester City extends until 2026. With Enzo Maresca’s intentions to initiate a Premier League project next season, it appears unlikely that Leicester will entertain offers for the midfielder in the next transfer window.

Sevilla have endured a mediocre campaign in La Liga, sitting 12th on 38 points as of writing. While the Leicester loanee has made 24 league appearances during his loan spell.

If the recent transfer rumours are true surrounding Wilfried Ndidi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s potential departure in the upcoming transfer window then the Foxes will likely have to lean on Soumare next term.