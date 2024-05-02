Andre Onana’s Man United future in doubt as Red Devils target new keeper

Another disciple of the Erik ten Hag era at Ajax, Andre Onana has, just like Antony, disappointed whilst at Man United.

The goalkeeper replaced David de Gea but hasn’t really made the goalkeeper’s jersey his own.

Whilst it’s accepted that his distribution is one of his strengths as is his one-on-one shot stopping, the custodian is often outwitted and beaten by opposition players with ease.

Andre Onana could be replaced at Man United

He’s certainly not up there in the pantheon of greats that have kept goal for the Old Trafford outfit, and that is likely to go some way to explaining why the Red Devils appear to be looking elsewhere.

According to Fichajes, Valencia’s brilliant Giorgi Mamardashvili is seen as a keeper that can strengthen the squad as they look to claw themselves back up to the top table of domestic and European football.

Aside from his sending off against Barcelona on Monday, a red card which arguably tipped the balance in the game in favour of the Blaugranes, Mamardashvili has been an ever present for Los Che, playing every possible minute per WhoScored.

At just 23 years of age he has five years on Onana and a long time left in the game, injuries permitting.

That he’s already playing at a consistently high level at such a young age indicates why United would want to try and secure his services.

He would absolutely provide some excellent competition for Onana should the Red Devils decide their current custodian should stay, or easily retain the No.1 jersey should the club move Onana on.

Mamardashvili’s alertness and quick reactions are a feature of his style, as is the ability to determine where an attack can develop to ensure accuracy in delivery of the ball to those areas.

A deal might seem to be a way away from conclusion, but United’s interest should worry Onana at the very least.