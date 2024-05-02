Ange Postecoglou hits back at set piece critics, insisting he’s not concerned

Ange Postecoglou insists he’s not concerned by Tottenham’s issue with defending set pieces ahead of Thursday’s London derby against Chelsea.

Spurs will be looking to return to winning ways having suffered back to back defeats against Newcastle and Arsenal.

Those defeats have seen increased scrutiny placed on Spurs’ ability to defend set pieces, with Postecoglou’s side conceding 14 goals from dead balls in the Premier League this season, including two against the Gunners.

Postecoglou not worried about set pieces

Spurs are chasing down a top four finish and Champions League football next season, but they sit seven points behind Aston Villa, albeit having played two games less.

The Australian has repeated a number of times this season that he’s not concerned about set pieces, and he rammed that point home when speaking ahead of the derby with Chelsea.