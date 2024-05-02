Ange Postecoglou hits back at set piece critics, insisting he’s not concerned

Ange Postecoglou insists he’s not concerned by Tottenham’s issue with defending set pieces ahead of Thursday’s London derby against Chelsea.
Spurs will be looking to return to winning ways having suffered back to back defeats against Newcastle and Arsenal.
Those defeats have seen increased scrutiny placed on Spurs’ ability to defend set pieces, with Postecoglou’s side conceding 14 goals from dead balls in the Premier League this season, including two against the Gunners.
Postecoglou not worried about set pieces
Spurs are chasing down a top four finish and Champions League football next season, but they sit seven points behind Aston Villa, albeit having played two games less.
The Australian has repeated a number of times this season that he’s not concerned about set pieces, and he rammed that point home when speaking ahead of the derby with Chelsea.
“To quote Billy Joel, you may be right, I may be crazy, but it’s maybe a lunatic you’re looking for.
“I’m just not interested in it, I never have been.
“Enough of you journalists have done enough research on me to know this is not the first time I’ve been questioned about set-pieces in my coaching career.
“There is an underlying reason for that which I’m very, very comfortable with.
“Eventually I will create a team that has success and it won’t be because of working on set-pieces.”
Spurs are without Timo Werner for the game against Chelsea, with the forward ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury , while left back Ben Davies is also out.
Tottenham don’t have a good record at Stamford Bridge and haven’t won their since 2018, which was their first victory at the ground for 28 years.