Video: Ange Postecoglou visibly furious on the sideline with Tottenham players

Tottenham trail Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge as their Champions League hopes begin to slip away. The North London club have been very poor and Ange Postecoglou was visibly furious with his players. 

Spurs started the season in great form but since the turn of the year, things have not been the same at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Postecoglou’s men need a win against Chelsea on Thursday to keep their Champions League hopes alive but they have been very poor so far.

Tottenham conceded another set piece goal and have given the ball away on numerous occasions.

Postecoglou is normally a calm figure on the sideline but the Australian coach was visibly furious with his team.

Watch: Ange Postecoglou furious with his Tottenham players

