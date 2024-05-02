Arsenal player could be pushed to the periphery of squad as Gunners scouting several names around Europe

Gabriel Jesus has previously been linked with a departure from the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, however he is reportedly prepared to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Since his £45 million move to Arsenal in July 2022, Gabriel Jesus has faced challenges securing a regular starting spot, despite initially being heralded as a crucial addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

While he made significant contributions in his debut season, assisting in 18 goals, Jesus has struggled to replicate his form this season, largely due to injury setbacks. Following a knee injury in February, the Brazilian striker has yet to complete a full 90-minute match in the Premier League.

Moreover, out of Arsenal’s last ten league fixtures, Jesus has only started four, as Arteta has increasingly favoured Kai Havertz in the attacking line.

As Arsenal continue their title chase, Jesus finds himself grappling for consistent playing time amidst stiff competition within the squad. But the Brazilian international is supposedly happy to compete for his spot in the team.

Gabriel Jesus happy to fight for his spot as Arsenal scout several strikers around Europe

As Arsenal intensifies their hunt for striking talent across Europe, names like Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, and Alexander Isak are surfacing as potential recruits. However, the potential arrival of a new striker raises questions about the future of current forward Gabriel Jesus.

Recent reports from The Sun, via the Express, suggest that Jesus remains content at Arsenal and is prepared to compete for his spot in the team. Despite the looming prospect of increased competition, Jesus appears unfazed and committed to proving his worth on the pitch.