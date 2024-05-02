Bayer Leverkusen now have a genuine chance to win the invincible treble

Bayer Leverkusen showcased their prowess on the European stage with a resounding 2-0 triumph over Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash. And now Xabi Alonso’s men have a genuine chance of claiming an invincible treble.

Goals from Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich propelled the Bundesliga champions to victory, marking only their second win in Italy and putting them in pole position to advance to the final of the Europa League.

The encounter began with both sides feeling each other out, resulting in a tentative opening half-hour lacking in clear-cut opportunities. However, Leverkusen seized the initiative when attacking full-back Alex Grimaldo capitalised on a defensive error from Roma, setting up midfielder Florian Wirtz to break the deadlock with his 18th goal of the season.

This early strike injected momentum into Leverkusen’s game plan and provided a crucial advantage as they looked to assert their dominance away from home.

Despite Roma’s attempts to muster a response before halftime, Leverkusen’s defensive resilience kept the hosts at bay. Roma’s star striker Romelu Lukaku found himself isolated for much of the match, struggling to make a significant impact before being substituted in the dying minutes of the game.

The Italian side’s frustration was compounded by a lack of clear-cut chances, with Leverkusen goalkeeper standing firm to preserve his clean sheet.

Bayer Leverkusen take a two-goal advantage to Germany over Roma

Leverkusen continued to press forward in search of a second goal to cement their advantage. Their persistence paid off as midfielder Robert Andrich unleashed a powerful strike from long range, leaving the Roma goalkeeper with no chance as the ball nestled into the top-left corner. The goal not only doubled Leverkusen’s lead but also effectively extinguished any hopes of a Roma comeback.

Despite Leverkusen’s commanding position, Roma had a glimmer of hope in the dying moments of the match when Tammy Abraham found himself with a golden opportunity to narrow the deficit to just one goal.

With the goal gaping and the Leverkusen goalkeeper out of position, the former Chelsea and Aston Villa forward had a simple task of heading the ball into an empty net from close range. However, in a moment of disbelief, the 26-year-old failed to convert the chance, sending his header over the crossbar and squandering Roma’s last chance to snatch a crucial goal.

Bayer Leverkusen have a chance to win an invincible treble under Xabi Alonso

As the final whistle blew, Bayer Leverkusen emerged victorious, extending their remarkable unbeaten run to 47 matches across all competitions. Manager Xabi Alonso’s tactical acumen and the team’s collective determination were on full display, further solidifying their status as genuine contenders for European glory.

Alonso’s team have already won the Bundesliga title, and they now can focus their attention on coming out on top in the Dfb Pokal final against Kaiserslautern, as well as advancing to the Europa League final.