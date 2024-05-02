Bayern blow as Bundesliga giants just told ‘NO’ by top managerial candidate

Bayern Munich’s managerial hunt looks set to continue after Ralf Rangnick turned down the Bavarian outfit’s approach.

Christian Falk shared the update in question on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account, with the Austrian national team set to keep hold of their head coach.

Ralf Rangnick says NO to FC Bayern and won‘t be successor of Thomas Tuchel! Austria agrees with their Coach to stay @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 2, 2024

This comes amid talks between the former Red Bull employee and the Bundesliga outfit over the managerial opportunity after Xabi Alonso opted to stay put with Bayer Leverkusen.

Where do Bayern Munich go now?

Could a return to Brighton & Hove Albion to prise away the Seagulls’ brilliant, but perhaps divisive, manager be an option?

With the Leverkusen boss and now Arne Slot out of the equation, the pool of exciting young managers is increasingly resembling a shrinking puddle in a heatwave.

One possibility that may tempt Bayern’s hierarchy is that of the man Liverpool chose not to pursue as their frontrunner: Sporting Lisbon’s 39-year-old head coach, Ruben Amorim.

The former Braga boss coaches an exciting brand of football in Portugal, stretching a two-team league into a three-team league.

His antics in attempting to pile pressure on the Reds with a provocative trip to London for talks with West Ham won’t have done him any favours on Merseyside. On the Munich-based outfit’s front, however, they are quickly running out of intriguing options on the market.