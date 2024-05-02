Sky Sports pundit doesn’t “believe” Chelsea star will ever come good

Goalscoring has been a problem for Chelsea this season and a big contributor to that is Nicolas Jackson, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp believing the striker will never become a clinical goalscorer.

The Blues signed the 22-year-old from Villarreal last summer as part of a deal worth slightly more than the £30.1m release clause that was in his contract. The Senegal star penned an eight-year deal with the Premier League club, a decision Chelsea may now regret.

Jackson has featured in 39 matches for the Blues this season, scoring 13 goals, in addition to five assists. However, the forward has been very wasteful in front of goal and they have often come in big moments – the FA Cup semi-final being a prime example.

Being just 22, there is still plenty of time for the Senegal star to improve but Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has no faith in that happening.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Chelsea’s match with Tottenham on Thursday night, the pundit said that he doesn’t believe Jackson will ever be a lethal goalscorer.

“He gets himself in so many good positions, I just don’t believe he will ever be a clinical goalscorer. I just don’t know if he is that player,” the former Spurs star said.

Chelsea are in the market for Nicolas Jackson replacement

This summer, Chelsea will try and deliver Mauricio Pochettino a top-class number nine and have been linked to several in recent weeks.

Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney have been linked to Stamford Bridge a lot in recent weeks and it remains to be seen if the West London club can land either over the summer months.

Either one would bring a lot to Chelsea next season as both are lethal goalscorers that would certainly finish off the chances the Blues create. A striker is not the answer to all of Pochettino’s problems but will certainly help the West London outfit climb the Premier League table.