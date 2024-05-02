Chelsea enquire about 26-year-old from local rivals says Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle also informed

Chelsea are interested in Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo and have been informed on the conditions of a deal for the defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Craven Cottage and having turned down the opportunity to sign a new contract with Fulham, the centre-back is set to become a free agent.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are interested in recruiting Tosin and have been informed on the conditions of the deal to sign the centre-back. The Blues will face competition from several clubs with Newcastle also said to know the conditions involved in signing the 26-year-old.

The transfer journalist has stated that no official bids have been made as the Fulham star will take his time when it comes to deciding his future.

This would be a smart move for the West London club to make as they look to replace Thiago Silva due to the absence of a transfer fee. Chelsea have concerns over their financial fair play situation and signing Tosin would help them comply with the regulations.

Tosin Adarabioyo is attracting several Premier League clubs

Tosin has been with Fulham since 2020 having joined the London club from Man City. The defender has featured 132 times for the Cottagers and will leave the club having scored five goals, barring netting more during the finals games of the current campaign.

The 26-year-old has performed well this season and it seems like the right time to take the next step in his career.

It will be interesting to see which destination the centre-back picks as there are a lot of different projects looking to recruit him.